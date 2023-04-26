Japanese National Alert System To Inform if Evacuations are Canceled

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

The government announced Tuesday that it will change the operation of J-Alert, the national early warning system, to notify if an evacuation is no longer necessary after a ballistic missile launch that could hit Japan. The announcement was reportedly made during a briefing for local governments, in preparation for the launch of a “military reconnaissance satellite” that North Korea has announced.

When North Korea launched a ballistic missile on April 13, the government issued warnings via J-Alert and Em-Net that the missile could fall in the vicinity of Hokkaido. However, only Em-Net, an emergency information network system for local governments, transmitted information that the threat had ended,.