Prime Minister Kishida: Evacuation of Japanese Residents from Sudan’s Capital Completed

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at the prime minister’s office on Tuesday morning that a total of eight Japanese nationals and their families had newly left Sudan, where fighting continues. The evacuation from the capital Khartoum is now complete, with a total of 58 people, including 45 who were evacuated by Self-Defense Force transport aircraft. Only one Japanese national remains to be evacuated.

Kishida said, “The embassy staffs deserve praise for their courageous and responsible actions in completing the evacuation of the Japanese nationals, who were isolated and in a difficult and dangerous situation.”