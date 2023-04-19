G7 Digital Ministers to Adopt Action Plan on AI

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Digital Minister Taro Kono

Group of Seven digital ministers will adopt an artificial intelligence action plan for the first time later this month to promote the responsible use of AI, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The move is aimed at creating a safe environment for the use of AI technology such as Chat GPT. The action plan also aims to tackle problems related to data leaks, among other issues.

G7 members will aim to improve the trustworthiness of the internet and tackle the spread of false information, according to a draft of the joint statement to be issued at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on April 29 and 30.

The statement is also expected to reference the possibilities presented by AI as well as concerns related to the rapidly advancing field.

Digital ministers are expected to issue several documents on such matters as AI governance, reliable and free data distribution online, and the next-generation 6G communications standard.

According to the draft, G7 members will point out the serious impact of AI on society and promote human-centered, trustworthy applications of the technology, adopting a democratic approach.

Currently, countries implement their own AI regulations, based on their respective legal systems. G7 members aim to create coherent governance, sharing technology and evaluation criteria.

According to the draft, the G7 will confirm efforts to accelerate analysis and research into the impact of AI to foster an environment in which the technology is created and used ethically.

G7 members will also call for analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and other organizations on AI policies.

Efforts to tackle future AI challenges with relevant organizations will also be included in the draft.

The documents will include a casebook comprising countermeasures against misleading information, as part of efforts to improve the trustworthiness of the internet.

The G7 will also establish a framework to realize reliable and free transfer of data across borders. The members will confirm the importance of the security of undersea communication cables, bearing in mind the geopolitical risks associated with such critical internet infrastructure.

The bloc is also expected to strongly condemn efforts by governments such as China and Russia to block or restrict internet access.

Regarding competition in the tech sector, G7 members will work together to address the monopolies of IT giants.

The leaders of anti-competition watchdogs, such as the Japan Fair Trade Commission, will be invited to a G7 meeting in autumn 2023, according to the draft statement.

Efforts to work together to develop effective policies and exchange information closely among G7 members are also expected to be included in the statement.