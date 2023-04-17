- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Laments Loss of Two Members Aboard GSDF Copter
17:15 JST, April 17, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday lamented the deaths of two people onboard a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing in Okinawa Prefecture.
“This is extremely tragic. We will do our utmost to help the crew members return home to their families as soon as possible, and investigate the cause of the accident,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.
