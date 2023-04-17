Kishida Laments Loss of Two Members Aboard GSDF Copter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the press at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Sunday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday lamented the deaths of two people onboard a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing in Okinawa Prefecture.

“This is extremely tragic. We will do our utmost to help the crew members return home to their families as soon as possible, and investigate the cause of the accident,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Related story