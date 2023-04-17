Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Kishida Laments Loss of Two Members Aboard GSDF Copter

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the press at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:15 JST, April 17, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday lamented the deaths of two people onboard a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing in Okinawa Prefecture.

“This is extremely tragic. We will do our utmost to help the crew members return home to their families as soon as possible, and investigate the cause of the accident,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Related story

2 Bodies Likely From Missing Japanese Copter Recovered

https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/politics/defense-security/20230417-104097/ 

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING