Kishida Stresses Need for G7 Security After Attack at Speech

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the press at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Sunday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed Sunday that “we must make every effort to provide maximum security” for the G7 Summit to be held in Hiroshima in May, after an attack Saturday that is believed to have targeted him in Wakayama.

“I absolutely can’t allow such violent acts to take place in an election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy,” Kishida told the press on Sunday at the prime minister’s official residence.

Kishida explained that as well as an investigation of the incident, verification of how the security guard functioned during the incident will be carried out.