Japan Wants G7 to Discuss Global AI Rules

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A junior high school student tries to answer a question with an AI tool in Tokyo in March.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Takeaki Matsumoto answers a question at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on March 13.

Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto said Tuesday he wants to discuss rules for reliable AI that can be used safely, during the digital and tech ministers meeting of the Group of Seven advanced nations later this month.

At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Matsumoto spoke about establishing a framework to share rules on the management and operation of AI, as well as helping businesses that are attempting to compile international technological standards to that end. Rules on AI currently differ by country and region.

“We hope that participating countries will discuss concrete steps to realize our joint vision,” Matsumoto stressed.

The digital and tech ministers meeting is scheduled to take place in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on April 29-30.

AI has been spreading globally, for example through the rapid increase in the use of the chatbot ChatGPT. However, there have also been moves to restrict AI usage. Information protection authorities in Italy have prohibited the use of ChatGPT, suspecting that a huge amount of personal information has been illegally collected through the application.