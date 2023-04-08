G7 Likely to Stress Importance of N-power for Energy Security

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A tank of contaminated water at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, in December

Energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven nations are expected to include the importance of nuclear power in a joint statement to be issued after a ministerial meeting in mid-April.

The G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment is to be held on April 15 and 16 in Sapporo. The ministers are expected to reaffirm the significance of nuclear power generation in achieving both decarbonization and a stable supply of electricity.

They are also considering mentioning the planned discharge of treated water into the ocean from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The statement is likely to note that the G7 nations welcome Japan’s efforts to increase the transparency on the discharge of treated water in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.