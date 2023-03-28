Suga Named Head of Japan Lawmaker Group for S. Korea

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers to promote their country’s ties with South Korea formally decided on Monday to appoint former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as its new head.

The Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union made the decision at a general meeting.

“We’ll play our part as a parliamentary group to greatly enhance the Japan-South Korea relationship,” said Suga, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The two neighboring Asian nations are ramping up efforts to improve their ties. As part of the move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Japan this month.

“We’d like to work with the South Korean side to arrange” a visit of group representatives to South Korea as soon as possible, former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda of the LDP, a senior member of the lawmaker group, told reporters.