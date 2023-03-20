Japan PM Fumio Kishida Meets with Indian Counterpart Narendra Modi

AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for the media in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, and invited the Indian leader to a Group of Seven summit meeting to be held in Hiroshima City in May.

The Japanese government plans to hold a meeting at the Hiroshima summit that also involves heads of non-G7 members. For example, Tokyo is currently finalizing plans to invite South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the meeting.

Kishida and Modi confirmed the ties between Japan and India, which is currently chairing the Group of G20, in areas including development finance and food security.