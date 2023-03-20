Japan Eyes Cooperation with Solomon Islands over Indo-Pacific

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan has shown its readiness to expand its cooperation with the Pacific island nation of Solomon Islands in maritime security to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed Tokyo’s view at a meeting with his Solomon Islands counterpart, Jeremiah Manele, on Sunday during his visit to the South Pacific country, which concluded a security agreement with China in April last year.

Hayashi later met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to explain Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s plan to release treated water from its meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Hayashi said Japan will make sure that the release does not cause harm to the environment or human health. Sogavare appreciated his explanation, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Hayashi handed to Sogavare a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the water release and Japan’s view on strengthening bilateral relations.