Japan, Germany to Start Talks for More Efficient Joint Drill

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, left, shakes hands with Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada at the start of their talks at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock agreed Saturday to accelerate moves toward dialogue for an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

The deal would facilitate the mutual provision of foods, fuels and other goods between the Self-Defense Forces and other countries’ military, allowing for improved efficiency in conducting joint drills.

During the meeting, which was held at the Foreign Ministry head office, Hayashi told Baerbock that Japan esteems Germany’s stronger commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, which aims to deter China’s increasingly hegemonic behavior in the area.

Also Saturday, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, and confirmed that Tokyo and Berlin would strengthen defense-related cooperation.