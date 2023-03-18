Kishida, Scholz to Confirm Cooperation for G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Pool Photo via AP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend an honor guard welcoming ceremony at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo. They are likely to confirm cooperation in preparing for the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima in May and to strengthen support for Ukraine, which has been suffering from a Russian invasion.

Following the summit meeting, the two countries were scheduled to hold their first “intergovernmental consultation” meeting to promote cooperation on economic and security issues, involving the two leaders plus relevant ministers.