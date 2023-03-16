Japan, South Korean Leaders Hold Summit in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Kishida responds to questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol began their summit meeting late Thursday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, after Yoon’s arrival in the capital earlier on the day.

It was the first visit to Japan by a South Korean president since December 2011, with the exception of international gatherings.

At the summit meeting, the two leaders were expected to discuss solutions to the issue of former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula. Intending to strengthen security cooperation between Japan and South Korea amid the growing threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development, Yoon and Kishida aim to pave the way for the normalization of bilateral relations.

President Yoon left Thursday morning from an airport near Seoul on a presidential plane. His departure was delayed by about 30 minutes for an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, which was held in response to North Korea’s launch of an apparent ICBM missile earlier in the morning.

Kishida and Yoon were expected to confirm at their meeting the resumption of periodic visits to each other’s country. Yoon may invite Kishida to visit South Korea at the earliest opportunity.

Regarding the issue of wartime requisitioned workers, the South Korean government announced a solution on March 6, in which a South Korean foundation will pay the plaintiffs an amount equivalent to the compensation that the two defendant Japanese firms were ordered to pay.

Yoon was likely to convey this solution directly to Kishida at the meeting, with Kishida expressing support for the proposal.

The two leaders were also expected to agree on the resumption of security dialogue between foreign and defense officials of both governments for the first time in five years, in response to North Korea’s missile launches and other accelerating military provocations.

Regarding economic security, the world’s major countries are aiming to secure advantageous positions in developing advanced technologies such as quantum technology, as well as break away from reliance on China for the supply of semiconductors and mineral resources.