Japan Govt Egged On to Have After-Party for Visiting Yoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Rengatei restaurant in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in 2010

Visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has a penchant for a certain “Japanese” dish, and the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida knows just the place, even if it means going against established practice.

The government plans to accommodate Yoon Suk-yeol’s request for the Westernized “Japanese” dish of rice omelet by holding a special after-party following their official dinner on Thursday. It is quite unusual for the government to hold such a second gathering.

Several government sources said that the after-party is likely to take place at Rengatei in Ginza, Tokyo, a popular and long-established restaurant specializing in Western-style cuisine arranged in Japanese styles.

The government plans to hold the official dinner at another restaurant in the Ginza area, and the details will be finalized after taking security and other factors into account.

Only a few selected personnel will attend the dinner so that Kishida and Yoon will be able to deepen a relationship of mutual trust.