U.S. Embassy Diplomat Visits N. Korea Abduction Site in Niigata
15:28 JST, March 10, 2023
NIIGATA — John Nylin, a diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, visited Thursday the site where 13-year-old Megumi Yokota was abducted by North Korea in Niigata in 1977.
Nylin walked from the junior high school Yokota used to attend to the nearby seashore.
He expressed his sympathy for the abductees and their families, whom he said must be devastated beyond imagination. He also said the issue should be resolved as soon as possible and that the U.S. government supports Japan in achieving this aim.
