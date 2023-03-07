- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
GaaSyy to Skip Upper House Meeting to Make Apology
20:11 JST, March 7, 2023
Lawmaker GaaSyy, who has never attended any meetings in the Diet, informed the administrative office of the House of Councillors via his secretary on Tuesday that he would not be present at an upper house meeting on Wednesday, even though he had indicated that he would show up.
GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, was going to apologize in a plenary session of the upper house for having never attended any upper house meetings since he won an election in July.
GaaSyy lives overseas.
