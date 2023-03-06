- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Fumio Kishida Hails South Korea over Solution to Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers Issue
15:00 JST, March 6, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday hailed the South Korean government’s announcement on a solution to the former wartime requisitioned workers issue, saying “We praise the solution as it puts the Japan-South Korea relations back on a good footing.”
Kishida spoke at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Ease Mask-wearing Guidelines on March 13
-
Mask-wearing in Japan to Become Individual Choice from March 13
-
Japan, Philippines Pledge Closer Security Ties amid China Tensions
-
Japan’s LDP Expected to Struggle With LGBT Bill
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry Seeks to Prevent Secrets Leaks to Retired Officers
JN ACCESS RANKING