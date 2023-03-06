  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Fumio Kishida Hails South Korea over Solution to Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers Issue

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:00 JST, March 6, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday hailed the South Korean government’s announcement on a solution to the former wartime requisitioned workers issue, saying “We praise the solution as it puts the Japan-South Korea relations back on a good footing.”

Kishida spoke at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors.

