Joe Biden Welcomes South Korea’s Announcement on Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers
14:18 JST, March 6, 2023
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday night welcoming South Korea’s announcement of a solution to the lawsuits on former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula.
“Today’s announcements between the Republic of Korea and Japan mark a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies,” Biden said in the statement carried on the White House website.
