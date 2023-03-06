  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Joe Biden Welcomes South Korea’s Announcement on Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers

AP file photos
U.S. President Joe Biden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:18 JST, March 6, 2023

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday night welcoming South Korea’s announcement of a solution to the lawsuits on former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula.

“Today’s announcements between the Republic of Korea and Japan mark a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies,” Biden said in the statement carried on the White House website.

