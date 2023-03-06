- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
South Korean Govt Announces Solution to Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers Issue
10:02 JST, March 6, 2023
SEOUL – The South Korean government announced Monday a solution to the lawsuits on former wartime requisitioned workers, the biggest issue between Japan and South Korea.
A foundation under the South Korean government will shoulder the compensation that Japanese companies were ordered to pay.
