  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

South Korean Govt Announces Solution to Former Wartime Requisitioned Workers Issue

Reuters file photos
The Japanese flag (L) and South Korean flag (R)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:02 JST, March 6, 2023

SEOUL – The South Korean government announced Monday a solution to the lawsuits on former wartime requisitioned workers, the biggest issue between Japan and South Korea.

A foundation under the South Korean government will shoulder the compensation that Japanese companies were ordered to pay.

