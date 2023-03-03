Japan LDP Lower House Lawmaker Izumida leaves Nikai faction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

left Hirohiko Izumida , right Seiko Hashimoto

Hirohiko Izumida, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker of the House of Representatives, has left the party’s Nikai faction led by Toshihiro Nikai.

Izumida’s notice of withdrawal was accepted by the faction on Feb. 17. The faction now comprises 42 members, making it the fifth-largest within the party.

Meanwhile, former Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto will join the Yurin-kai political group led by former LDP President Sadakazu Tanigaki, the group said Thursday. After completing official procedures to obtain membership, Hashimoto will be a member of both Yurin-kai and the Abe faction.