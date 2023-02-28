- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida’s Kyiv Visit Not to Require Diet Approval: LDP Takagi
12:10 JST, February 28, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s possible visit to Kyiv will not necessarily require advance approval of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, a Liberal Democratic Party executive said Monday.
Kishida is considering visiting the Ukrainian capital, but the prior parliamentary procedure has made it difficult for him to make a surprise visit for safety reasons.
Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling party’s Diet affairs chief, told reporters that there are cases in which such approval is not prerequisite. It is necessary to ensure the safety of Kishida’s trip, Takagi stressed.
Jun Azumi, Takagi’s counterpart at the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, separately told reporters that the Diet should not prevent the prime minister from visiting Kyiv.
Kishida can report his trip to parliament when he returns, Azumi added.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Ease Mask-wearing Guidelines on March 13
-
Mask-wearing in Japan to Become Individual Choice from March 13
-
Japan, Philippines Near Comprehensive Agreement on Joint Disaster Drills
-
Japan, Philippines Pledge Closer Security Ties amid China Tensions
-
Japan’s LDP Expected to Struggle With LGBT Bill
JN ACCESS RANKING