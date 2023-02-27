  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

GaaSyy Informs Upper House of Intention to Apologize

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
GaaSyy’s nameplate is seen lying lengthwise to indicate his absence from the Diet.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:47 JST, February 27, 2023

House of Councillors lawmaker GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, informed the upper house Monday that he intended to comply with a disciplinary motion adopted by the house demanding that he apologize to the Diet for his long absence.

