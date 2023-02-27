- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
GaaSyy Informs Upper House of Intention to Apologize
11:47 JST, February 27, 2023
House of Councillors lawmaker GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, informed the upper house Monday that he intended to comply with a disciplinary motion adopted by the house demanding that he apologize to the Diet for his long absence.
