Absent Japanese Politician Likely to Be Ordered to Apologize

GaaSyy’s nameplate is seen at the Diet.

House of Councillors lawmaker Yoshikazu Higashitani, who officially goes by the name GaaSyy, is likely to be ordered to apologize for his long absence at an upper house plenary session.

Senior upper house officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Monday on the disciplinary action, during discussions on the issue in the Diet.

The House of Councillors Disciplinary Committee is expected to vote on the proposed action on Tuesday, and a plenary session of the upper house to approve it on Wednesday.