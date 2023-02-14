BOJ Chief Nomination of Kazuo Ueda Presented to Diet for Confirmation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, fourth from right, attends a board meeting of the House of Representatives steering committee to present a nomination for a new Bank of Japan governor on Tuesday at the Diet Building in Tokyo.

The government on Tuesday presented to the Diet its plan to nominate Kyoritsu Women’s University Prof. Kazuo Ueda, 71, as the next governor of the Bank of Japan when current BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s term ends on April 8. Ueda is a specialist in international economics and a former member of the BOJ policy board.

The government also presented plans to nominate former Financial Services Agency Commissioner Ryozo Himino, 62, and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida, 60, as BOJ deputy governors.

If the plans are approved by both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors after hearings to be held this month, the Cabinet will appoint them to their positions.

The lower house hearing is tentatively set for Feb. 24 and the upper house one for Feb. 27.