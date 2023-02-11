  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Kishida Hospitalized for Sinus Surgery

The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:33 JST, February 11, 2023

Having been diagnosed with chronic sinusitis Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was admitted to Matsuwaki Clinic Shinagawa in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

He will undergo endoscopic surgery under general anesthesia, and whilst incapacitated, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will serve as acting prime minister in accordance with the Cabinet Law.

Kishida is scheduled to return to his official residence on the same day and resume his duties as usual on Monday.

