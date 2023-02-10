  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Govt: Kishida to Have Sinus Surgery in Tokyo Hospital on Saturday

The Yomiuri SHimbun
Fumio Kishida

Reuters

10:30 JST, February 10, 2023

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Kishida will return home on Saturday after the procedure, which is to treat a chronic sinus condition, he said.

