- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Govt: Kishida to Have Sinus Surgery in Tokyo Hospital on Saturday
10:30 JST, February 10, 2023
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.
Kishida will return home on Saturday after the procedure, which is to treat a chronic sinus condition, he said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
-
Kishida, Biden Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response Capabilities of Alliance
-
MSDF, French Aircraft Carrier Conduct Joint Drills off Somali Coast
-
Japan, Philippines Eye Summit in Tokyo in Early February
-
Japan, Philippines Near Comprehensive Agreement on Joint Disaster Drills
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche