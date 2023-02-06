Nippon Ishin Confirms Unity Ahead of April Elections

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Representative of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) Nobuyuki Baba speaks at a party convention in Osaka on Sunday.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Sunday confirmed unity to attain its target of winning 600 seats in unified local elections in April, a 1.5-fold increase from the current level.

“We’ll march toward this big target,” Nobuyuki Baba, leader of the major opposition party, told a party convention in the western city of Osaka.

He also stressed his resolve to make Nippon Ishin the country’s No. 1 opposition party in the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower house of the Diet.