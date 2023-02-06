- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Nippon Ishin Confirms Unity Ahead of April Elections
16:51 JST, February 6, 2023
OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Sunday confirmed unity to attain its target of winning 600 seats in unified local elections in April, a 1.5-fold increase from the current level.
“We’ll march toward this big target,” Nobuyuki Baba, leader of the major opposition party, told a party convention in the western city of Osaka.
He also stressed his resolve to make Nippon Ishin the country’s No. 1 opposition party in the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower house of the Diet.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
-
U.S. to form island-response regiment on Okinawa
-
Kishida, Biden Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response Capabilities of Alliance
-
MSDF, French Aircraft Carrier Conduct Joint Drills off Somali Coast
-
Japan, Philippines Eye Summit in Tokyo in Early February
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche