Kishida Sacks Executive Secretary for Remarks against Sexual Minorities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masayoshi Arai

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he had dismissed Masayoshi Arai, one of his executive secretaries, due to the discriminatory remarks Arai made against the LGBT community and couples hoping for same-sex marriage.

In Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, where he was on an inspection tour, Kishida told reporters, “I take it [what he said] very seriously, and I decided to remove him from his position as secretary to the prime minister.”