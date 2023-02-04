- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida to Replace Executive Secretary for Remarks against Sexual Minorities
11:59 JST, February 4, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday revealed his intention to replace Masayoshi Arai, one of his executive secretaries, due to the discriminatory remarks he made against the LGBT community and couples hoping for same-sex marriage.
While talking with reporters at his official residence Kishida said, “These remarks are flagrant and in absolute opposition to the government’s policy. I have to consider whether I should allow him to stay in post.”
He then added, “The remarks should be strictly dealt with. I will soon decide on a response.”
Arai, 55, made the remarks during unofficial talks with the media at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday evening.
When asked about couples hoping for same-sex marriage, Arai said, “I would hate it if [such a couple] lived next to me. I would hate to even see [them].”
Then, when asked about legalizing same-sex marriage, he said, “If it is allowed, there will be people who will abandon Japan.”
He officially apologized and withdrew the remarks later that night.
Arai was formerly a bureaucrat of the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry. Since October 2021, when the Kishida administration was put together, he has served as an executive secretary for the prime minister.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
-
U.S. to form island-response regiment on Okinawa
-
Kishida, Biden Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response Capabilities of Alliance
-
Japan, U.S. to release joint paper on security cooperation
-
MSDF, French Aircraft Carrier Conduct Joint Drills off Somali Coast
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche