Japan Mulling Hosting Online G7 Summit on Feb. 24

The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Prime Minister Kishio Fumida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is considering hosting an online summit of leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies on Feb. 24, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this year’s G7 chair, is hoping to reaffirm the seven countries’ commitment to supporting Ukraine, the sources said.

“The G7 needs to send out a strong message,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

Tokyo is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, according to the sources. He joined the G7 leaders at an online summit in December last year.

Japan is scheduled to host an in-person G-7 summit in Hiroshima City in May.