Taiwan Honors Abe with Posthumous Medal

Courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan

Frank Hsieh Chang-ting, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, right, and Akie Abe, widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, show a medal posthumously bestowed on Abe on Thursday.

Frank Hsieh Chang-ting, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, awarded a posthumous medal to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday on behalf of the Taiwan government.

Hsieh, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Japan, presented the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon to Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, at the representative office in Tokyo.

The decoration called an expression of respect for Abe’s efforts to develop ties between Japan and Taiwan.

“He was the friendliest ever Japanese prime minister to Taiwan, where people expressed condolences in their own ways,” Hsieh said.