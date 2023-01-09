Japan to Promote Ties with Japanese Descendants in Latin America

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo

Sao Paulo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese Foreign Ministry will set up an office to promote collaboration with communities of Japanese immigrants and descendants in Latin America, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday.

Hayashi unveiled the plan during a meeting with organizations of Japanese descendants in Sao Paulo.

Young Japanese descendants who are not familiar with Japan are increasing in number in Latin America, he said.

The Japanese government is willing to strengthen partnership with communities of Japanese descendants who play an active role as a bridge of friendship between Japan and the region, he said.

The region has about 2.3 million Japanese immigrants and descendants, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.