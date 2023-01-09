- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Zelenskyy voices hope for ties with Japan
10:39 JST, January 9, 2023
WARSAW (Jiji Press) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his expectations for advancing security cooperation with Japan.
In a video speech Friday evening, Zelenskyy touched on his teleconference with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held on the same day and said it is possible for Japan and Ukraine to cooperate further for common security, laying his hopes on the role to be played by Japan as the chair of the Group of Seven major countries this year.
Zelenskyy said he agreed with Kishida during the teleconference on priorities of this year’s bilateral cooperation.
Furthermore, the president said Japan displayed its leadership in Asia last year in efforts to defend freedom and abide by international law.
