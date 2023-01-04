- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida to start Europe, North America trip Monday
15:46 JST, January 4, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States from Monday, he said during his New Year’s press conference, held in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Kishida, who is slated to hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Jan. 13., said, “I will show [people] at home and abroad a Japan-U.S. alliance that is growing ever stronger.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Forced participation in religious activities to be classified as child abuse
-
Chinese military simulating attacks on Nansei Islands
-
China Coast Guard vessels stay in Japan’s territorial waters off Senkakus for 72 hours, longest since 2012
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
-
Construction bonds eyed to fund improvements to SDF facilities
JN ACCESS RANKING