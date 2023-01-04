Kishida to start Europe, North America trip Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pays a visit to the Ise Grand Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States from Monday, he said during his New Year’s press conference, held in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Kishida, who is slated to hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Jan. 13., said, “I will show [people] at home and abroad a Japan-U.S. alliance that is growing ever stronger.”