Kishida urges social security reform in New Year’s message
11:43 JST, January 1, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his determination to “create a Japan suited to the new era” in his New Year’s message released Sunday.
“In order to do so, we must confront head on the many difficult issues post-war Japan faced that have built up over the years and remain with us today — issues that we simply cannot postpone until later,” he said in the written remarks.
As for reforms to create what has been dubbed a “Social Security System Oriented to All Generations,” which will review the structure of burdens and benefits for the elderly and the working population, Kishida wrote, “In my view, the major issue of whether or not we can maintain our society as a whole is a question Japan cannot put off dealing with, and [it is] absolutely imperative for us to face up to this matter responsibly.”
