Japan-U.S. governments mulling summit on Jan. 13 in Washington
11:56 JST, December 28, 2022
The Japanese and U.S. governments are making arrangements for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden to hold a summit in Washington on Jan. 13, government sources said.
It will be the first Japan-U.S. summit to be held at the White House since Kishida became prime minister.
Kishida plans to explain the recent revisions of three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, and a substantial increase in defense spending, which he hopes will deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance.
