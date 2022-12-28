Japan-U.S. governments mulling summit on Jan. 13 in Washington

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at a meeting in Tokyo on May 23.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are making arrangements for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden to hold a summit in Washington on Jan. 13, government sources said.

It will be the first Japan-U.S. summit to be held at the White House since Kishida became prime minister.

Kishida plans to explain the recent revisions of three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, and a substantial increase in defense spending, which he hopes will deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance.