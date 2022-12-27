- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida ousts reconstruction minister Akiba over political funds scandal
13:46 JST, December 27, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ousted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba on Tuesday over a political funds scandal involving the Public Offices Election Law.
Kishida intends to appoint former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe as Akiba’s successor.
Akiba is the fourth Cabinet member to have been ousted from the Kishida administration since October.
Kishida also replaced Mio Sugita, a parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, who has come under fire for her inappropriate remarks about LGBT people.
