- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Former Japan lawmaker indicted over allegations of underreporting income
15:03 JST, December 22, 2022
A summary indictment was filed Thursday against former House of Representatives member Kentaro Sonoura, over allegations that his political organizations underreported income from fundraising parties.
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo district Public Prosecutors Office also indicted Hayato Otani, Sonoura’s former first state-paid secretary, and Naoshi Sato, a former aide in formulating policies. Otani and Sato were in charge of accounting for the political organizations in question.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba comes under fire at Diet session
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
JN ACCESS RANKING