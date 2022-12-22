Former Japan lawmaker indicted over allegations of underreporting income

The Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kentaro Sonoura

A summary indictment was filed Thursday against former House of Representatives member Kentaro Sonoura, over allegations that his political organizations underreported income from fundraising parties.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo district Public Prosecutors Office also indicted Hayato Otani, Sonoura’s former first state-paid secretary, and Naoshi Sato, a former aide in formulating policies. Otani and Sato were in charge of accounting for the political organizations in question.