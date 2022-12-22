2023 G7 summit logo unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and designer Keiichi Kusano pose at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The logo for the Group of Seven summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima in May has been unveiled by Prime Fumio Kishida, who selected the design from among 854 submissions.

Designed by Keiichi Kusano, the logo depicts seven sheets of origami paper bound in different colors together by a paper clip in the shape of the letter “G,” and is supposed to express the unity and bond among G7 nations as they work on establishing global peace.

“I’d like to lead the summit to success, keeping in mind the message conveyed in the logo,” Kishida said at a ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“I hope the summit will symbolize peace,” said Kusano, 67, who lives in Nagasaki Prefecture.