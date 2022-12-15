Japanese lawmakers offer generators to people in Ukraine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, poses for a photo with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky, center, and Yoko Kamikawa at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

A Japanese nonpartisan group of lawmakers will give generators to Ukraine in an effort to help its people brace for a cold winter.

Along with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yoko Kamikawa, a representative of the group and ruling Liberal Democratic Party acting secretary general, met with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky at the Prime Miniter’s Office on Wednesday, to give him an inventory promising four diesel generators.

Korsunsky expressed his gratitude in receiving the book from Kamikawa, saying that such an offer served as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

“It’s very important to provide [such assistance] by gathering contributions from the whole of Japan. I hope [this kind of support] will be continued,” Kishida said.