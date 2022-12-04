- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan’s foreign minister to tour 4 Central, South American countries
12:40 JST, December 4, 2022
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to visit four countries in Central and South America in early January, according to government sources.
He will likely visit Brazil, Mexico, Argentine and Peru.
Hayashi reportedly aims to call for closer ties with Central and South American countries with an eye on coping with the situation in Ukraine, where Russia continues its military aggression.
With Ukraine in mind, Hayashi hopes to share his view that unilaterally changing the status quo by force must not be allowed.
He will also underline the importance of “a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to develop hypersonic missiles
-
JCG, MSDF to jointly operate surveillance drone
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
Japan-China summit talks raise expectations, caution
JN ACCESS RANKING