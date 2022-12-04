Japan’s foreign minister to tour 4 Central, South American countries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a House of Representative committee session on Oct. 13.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to visit four countries in Central and South America in early January, according to government sources.

He will likely visit Brazil, Mexico, Argentine and Peru.

Hayashi reportedly aims to call for closer ties with Central and South American countries with an eye on coping with the situation in Ukraine, where Russia continues its military aggression.

With Ukraine in mind, Hayashi hopes to share his view that unilaterally changing the status quo by force must not be allowed.

He will also underline the importance of “a free and open Indo-Pacific.”