  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Diet enacts legislation to prepare for pandemics

Jiji Press

17:49 JST, December 3, 2022

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Diet enacted legislation Friday to take steps to prepare for future pandemics, including establishing a new rule obliging major hospitals to offer beds.

The House of Councillors approved the legislation by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Most of the legislation will take effect in the fiscal year starting April 2024.

