Kishida uses wrong name for former minister Terada

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Kishida speaks at a plenary session of the lower house of the Diet on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida erroneously said “Takeda” instead of “Terada,” when referring to former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Minoru Terada, at the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday. He was trying to apologize to the House of Representatives for Terada’s resignation.

Although he immediately apologized for the error and corrected it, he had made the same mistake earlier when explaining about Terada’s successor at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kishida attended the plenary session Monday, only one day after he was forced to deal with the issues surrounding Terada after coming back late Saturday from a trip to Southeast Asia for a series of international conferences.

Some in his Liberal Democratic Party speculated that “Kishida is exhausted, having had no time to rest.”