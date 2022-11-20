  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Internal affairs minister submits resignation

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Internal Affairs and Communication Minister Minoru Terada speaks at a meeting of the House of Representatives’ committee.



19:53 JST, November 20, 2022

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada on Sunday evening submitted his letter of resignation.

