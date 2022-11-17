Kishida, Scholz agree to cooperate on China

Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, center, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wait for the start of a mangrove planting event at Ngurah Rai Forest Park, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

BALI, Indonesia — Prime Minister Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday shared their desire to continue support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion and their concern over unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by China, in the East and South China Seas.

In a 40-minute talk during the Group of 20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the two leaders confirmed that they would work closely together on these issues.

On the same day, Kishida held a stand-up meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and agreed to accelerate talks on cooperation over the joint development of the next generation of fighter aircraft.