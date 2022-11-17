- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida, Scholz agree to cooperate on China
13:28 JST, November 17, 2022
BALI, Indonesia — Prime Minister Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday shared their desire to continue support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion and their concern over unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by China, in the East and South China Seas.
In a 40-minute talk during the Group of 20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the two leaders confirmed that they would work closely together on these issues.
On the same day, Kishida held a stand-up meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and agreed to accelerate talks on cooperation over the joint development of the next generation of fighter aircraft.
