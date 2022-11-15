- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida ‘fulfilled objectives’ despite delay in arrival
15:07 JST, November 15, 2022
PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his delayed arrival in Cambodia did not impact discussions with leaders of other countries after some of his scheduled meetings with leaders of Southeast Asian countries were cancelled.
“I was able to fulfill the initial objectives,” Kishida told reporters Sunday evening after completing his schedule for the day at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings. Kishida said he was able hold formal and informal talks with the leaders whose meetings were cancelled.
Kishida delayed his departure until early Saturday so he could replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi. As a result, bilateral meetings with leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Brunei slated for Saturday were cancelled.
After rescheduling, Kishida was able to hold bilateral discussions with the Vietnamese leader, an informal conversations were held with the leaders of Laos and Brunei.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Experiment vessel plans in works as Japan looks to possess submarines carrying long-range missiles
-
New local taxes cast shadow on Japan’s solar-power drive
JN ACCESS RANKING