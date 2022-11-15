Kishida ‘fulfilled objectives’ despite delay in arrival

AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida smiles on his arrival at the ASEAN Plus Three Summits in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his delayed arrival in Cambodia did not impact discussions with leaders of other countries after some of his scheduled meetings with leaders of Southeast Asian countries were cancelled.

“I was able to fulfill the initial objectives,” Kishida told reporters Sunday evening after completing his schedule for the day at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings. Kishida said he was able hold formal and informal talks with the leaders whose meetings were cancelled.

Kishida delayed his departure until early Saturday so he could replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi. As a result, bilateral meetings with leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Brunei slated for Saturday were cancelled.

After rescheduling, Kishida was able to hold bilateral discussions with the Vietnamese leader, an informal conversations were held with the leaders of Laos and Brunei.