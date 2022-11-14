- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida, Xi to hold talks in Bangkok
17:09 JST, November 14, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.
The two leaders will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Matsuno said.
