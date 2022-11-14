  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Kishida, Xi to hold talks in Bangkok

Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:09 JST, November 14, 2022

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The two leaders will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Matsuno said.

Related

Recommend

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING