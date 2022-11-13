- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida accuses China of infringing on Japan’s sovereignty
18:51 JST, November 13, 2022
PHNOM PENH (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized China on Sunday for infringing on his country’s sovereignty in the East China Sea.
China has been continuing and strengthening activity that infringes on Japan’s sovereignty in the East China Sea, Kishida said at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Kishida also said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important in terms of regional security, apparently referring to Beijing’s military pressure on Taiwan.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Experiment vessel plans in works as Japan looks to possess submarines carrying long-range missiles
JN ACCESS RANKING