Kishida accuses China of infringing on Japan’s sovereignty

AP

Leaders attend East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, on Sunday.

PHNOM PENH (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized China on Sunday for infringing on his country’s sovereignty in the East China Sea.

China has been continuing and strengthening activity that infringes on Japan’s sovereignty in the East China Sea, Kishida said at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Kishida also said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important in terms of regional security, apparently referring to Beijing’s military pressure on Taiwan.