Kishida, Hun Sen agree to strengthen relations

Jiji Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen in Phnom Pehn on Saturday.

PHNOM PENH (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, agreed Saturday to strengthen relations as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

The two leaders, meeting in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, agreed to upgrade relations between Japan and Cambodia to a comprehensive and strategic partnership.

Kishida and Hun Sen later attended a ceremony to sign an agreement that calls on Japan to provide Cambodia with grant aid in areas including cybersecurity.

Separately, Kishida had conversations with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and they agreed to make preparations for an early visit to Japan by the Philippine leader.

In separate conversations with Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, Kishida said Japan will support Laos as it is preparing for its 2024 ASEAN chair.