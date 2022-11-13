- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida, Hun Sen agree to strengthen relations
11:48 JST, November 13, 2022
PHNOM PENH (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, agreed Saturday to strengthen relations as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.
The two leaders, meeting in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, agreed to upgrade relations between Japan and Cambodia to a comprehensive and strategic partnership.
Kishida and Hun Sen later attended a ceremony to sign an agreement that calls on Japan to provide Cambodia with grant aid in areas including cybersecurity.
Separately, Kishida had conversations with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and they agreed to make preparations for an early visit to Japan by the Philippine leader.
In separate conversations with Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, Kishida said Japan will support Laos as it is preparing for its 2024 ASEAN chair.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
-
Experiment vessel plans in works as Japan looks to possess submarines carrying long-range missiles
JN ACCESS RANKING