- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Former agriculture minister Ken Saito to replace Hanashi as justice minister
18:21 JST, November 11, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he accepted Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi’s resignation Friday afternoon. Hanashi had been under fire over remarks he made Wednesday that appeared to trivialize his duties as the head of the Justice Ministry.
Speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kishida said he plans to appoint Ken Saito, a Liberal Democratic Party lower house member and a former agriculture minister, as Hanashi’s replacement.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
-
Provision of medical big data to be greatly expanded in Japan
-
Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are
-
Hundreds of warplanes take part in major U.S.-South Korea military air drills
-
New security declaration clearly demonstrates quasi-alliance between Japan, Australia
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match